 Priority locking facility started on Pavitra portal
Priority locking facility started on Pavitra portal

Priority locking facility started on Pavitra portal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 10, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The State Education Department has commenced the process of teacher recruitment and as part of it, the option to lock the priority list generated on the Pavitra portal has been enabled for eligible candidates.

The Pavitra portal, a centralised system for teacher’s appointment is being used by schools to conduct interviews for the available 763 positions in 196 schools across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This facility is to continue till February 9 and candidates should generate the subject priority order and lock it within the prescribed period, authorities said.

The Pavitra portal, a centralised system for teacher’s appointment is being used by schools to conduct interviews for the available 763 positions in 196 schools across the state. Recruitment is being done for Marathi-medium, Hindi-medium, Urdu-medium schools along with a few positions in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali schools.

As the Education Department has received process-related issues through e-mails, they are being answered collectively through the “news bulletin” on the portal. As per the information given by the Education Department, it should be noted that this arrangement has been made to save time and effort for the eligible candidates and to provide official information in one place.

