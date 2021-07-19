Prison data shows dire need for new facilities in state

Pune: There is a crying need for additional new prison space in Maharashtra, what with the number of inmates refusing to come down and having only increased exponentially despite the country being in lockdown for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

As per Maharashtra prison data released on July 17 this year for 2019-20, overcrowding peaked in 2019-2020 despite the release of 71,949 inmates, including 10,501 convicts and more than 61,000 undertrials. The central jails released 1,122 people on bail and 380 people on parole in 2019, which too, was a fraction of the number of people released during the Supreme Court (SC)-mandated decongestion process in 2020. The state released more than 10,000 inmates on emergency parole and temporary bail. More inmates were released this year.

Still, there are many people stuck inside jails as they are unable to fulfill the criteria mentioned in their conditional bail; either they do not have the money to pay for the bail bond or do not have a guarantor who will take responsibility. There are two private organisations working with the prison department to provide corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in such cases. While a number of methods are in place to reduce overcrowding, the dire need for more prison space and for reduction in the number of days required to conclude court cases cannot be highlighted enough.

In case of Mumbai Central Jail, the lease for the land on which it is built is coming to an end in 2024. Besides, the jail records the highest rate of congestion with a population of nearly 3,000 and a capacity of only 800. Hence, Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of police (ADG), prison, Maharashtra, has stated the need for a new facility for the city at the earliest. A 15-acre plot owned by the Women and Child Development Department near the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Chembur, has been identified for the purpose.

On July 13, ADG Ramanand had said that the chairman of the committee is the home minister.

Also, because Mumbai Central Jail has no scope for extension, the jail department has proposed five new jails in Maharashtra — Mumbai, Gondia, Hingoli, Palghar and Pune. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, while releasing the statistics, discussed these proposals with ADG Ramanand on Saturday.

Recently, Professor Vijay Raghavan of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was granted permission by the Bombay High Court to approach the high-powered committee (HPC) formed to provide suggestions on jail reforms. The court did so after the professor suggested strict compliance with the rules of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 with a view to decongest jails.

Inmate count in Maha jails

The overcrowded jails in the state have underlined the need for more prison space and reduction in the number of days required to conclude court cases

2015-16

Total capacity: 23,592

Total occupancy: 29,806

2016-17

Total capacity: 23,592

Total occupancy: 31,214

2017-18

Total capacity: 23,592

Total occupancy: 32,927

2018-19

Total capacity: 24,032

Total occupancy: 36,366

2019-20

Total capacity: 24,032

Total occupancy: 35,746

Central Jails

Amravati

March 2018: 1066

March 2019: 1224

March 2020: 1318

June 30, 2021: 1,096

Nagpur

2018: 2,169

2019: 2,253

2020: 2,345

June 30, 2021: 2,406

Aurangabad

2018: 1,091

2019: 1,307

2020: 1,753

June 30, 2021: 1,191

Nashik Road

2018: 3,265

2019: 3,367

2020: 2,756

June 30, 2021: 2381

Kolhapur

2018: 1,941

2019: 2,258

2020: 2,228

June 30, 2021: 2038

Yerawada

2018: 5,036

2019: 5,565

2020: 5,693

June 30, 2021: 5575

Mumbai

2018: 2,766

2019: 3,095

2020: 2,953

June 30, 2021: 2967

Thane

2018: 3,184

2019: 3,296

2020: 3,716

June 30, 2021: 3,647

Taloja

2018: 2614

2019: 3237

2020: 2,635