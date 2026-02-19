Probe sought after pathology reports reveal dead doctor’s signature

PUNE: For patients waiting anxiously for their laboratory test results that guide further treatment, the discovery that their pathology reports were signed by a doctor months after his death has come both as a shock and a cause for concern. MAPPM complaint states that laboratory test reports bear signature of a Pune-based pathologist who died on November 20, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the complaint filed by the Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM), a Pune-based pathologist died on November 20, 2025 but laboratory test reports bearing his signature continued to be issued after his death till January 2026, raising questions about the authenticity of these reports as well as the patients’ safety. Needless to say, a wrong or unauthorised report can lead to delayed care, unnecessary medication or even life-threatening consequences.

The matter came to light when patients submitted these reports while filing their health insurance claims. During verification, the insurance company noticed irregularities and alerted the MAPPM. A preliminary inquiry revealed that reports bearing the signature of the deceased doctor were issued by pathology laboratories and private hospitals from several locations such as Bhosari, Swargate, Narhe, Daund and Ahilyanagar including Shevgaon and Shrigonda. Six laboratories were found to have issued reports in the deceased doctor’s name till date with fresh cases emerging often flagged only when insurance companies scrutinise documents. Hence, this could just be the tip of the iceberg, officials warned.

Dr Prasad Kulkarni, member of MAPPM, said, “We trust the lab reports completely. If those reports are fake or haven’t been signed by the doctor in question, it puts patients’ health at risk.”

Dr Sandeep Yadav, president of MAPPM, said that pathologists found to have signed reports of tests they neither conducted nor supervised face a minimum six-month suspension from medical practice. A pathologist’s role includes testing blood, urine, stool or tissue samples, based on which clinicians decide further treatment. However, in this case, how can the tests be supervised and signed even after death?”

The pathologists’ association on Wednesday, February 18, wrote to Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi and the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), seeking a detailed probe and strict action against those responsible. As per the norms, while pathologists in India can work with multiple laboratories, they have to be physically present to supervise testing and analysis before signing reports.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, president, MMC, told Hindustan Times, “We have received the complaint and the issue is extremely serious. An investigation will be conducted in this regard, and stern action will be taken against those found at fault.”

Meanwhile, Dudi said that a probe will be carried out by the district civil surgeon in this case. “This is a sensitive issue and necessary appropriate action will be taken by the administration against the respective people,” he said.