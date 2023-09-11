Process to avail financial aid from CM Relief Fund made easy

PUNE The Chief Minister’s Medical Unit has disbursed ₹ 112 crore in financial support to over 13 thousand poor and needy patients. (HT PHOTO)

The medical unit of the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Assistance Fund has made it easier to apply for financial assistance for medical care. Residents of Maharashtra can now apply for assistance using the ‘CMMRF’ application, with no need to visit the ministry in person, officials said on Monday. In the last 14 months, the Chief Minister’s Medical Unit has disbursed ₹112 crore in financial support to over 13 thousand poor and needy patients.

Several ailments that were not previously covered have been added to the eligibility criteria for financial aid under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with the concurrence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Angioplasty, bypass surgery, cancer surgery, chemotherapy, dialysis, and cochlear implant surgery are among the procedures and therapies covered.

According to the officials, all forms of organ transplant procedures, road accidents, electrical accidents, cardiac surgery for congenital children, and so on are now eligible for the assistance.

‘The CM’s Medical Assistance team has aided in the survival of thousands of people across the state. Many patients who had given up hope have practically had their lives spared as a result of this. The unit helps indigent and needy patients afford expensive high-end operations. More needy citizens should come forward and use the facility,” said Mangesh Chivte, head of the Chief Minister’s Assistance Unit.

