Projects worth over 20K cr approved for Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that development projects worth more than ₹20,000 crore have been approved for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar that will transform the city into a major pilgrimage and tourism destination. CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath HSinde after laying the foundation stone for ₹ 6,000 crore-worth projects for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh.

After performing Bhoomi pujan for a series of infrastructure works, Fadnavis said that the projects will be implemented transparently and built to last for at least 25 years. “All these works will change the face of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, making it a global centre of pilgrimage and tourism. Adequate compensation will be given to landowners whose land is acquired for these projects,” he said.

The CM informed that the upcoming Kumbh will be special as it falls during the Trikhand Yog, a celestial event that occurs once in 75 years. “This Kumbh will be held over a span of 28 months—from October 31, 2026, to July 24, 2028. While the Prayagraj Kumbh unfolded across nearly 15,000 hectares along the Ganga; Nashik and Trimbakeshwar together have just about 500 acres,” Fadnavis said.

The combined contribution of the union and state governments is about ₹20,000 crore, with foundation stones laid for projects worth ₹5,757 crore on Thursday. These include ₹2,270 crore worth of works by the public works department and ₹3,338 crore worth of work by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Fadnavis also inaugurated what he said would be the largest Zilla Parishad (ZP) building in Maharashtra. The ceremony was attended by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, minister Girish Mahajan—who is overseeing the Kumbh preparations—and senior government officials.

To make the event more efficient and accessible, Fadnavis announced a digital Kumbh initiative that will use online platforms for information dissemination and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for crowd control and law and order management.

During his visit, the CM reviewed the proposed ₹99.14 crore Ramkal Path project in Panchavati’s Ramkund area, which focuses on the restoration of religious and heritage sites along with improvements in basic amenities for devotees and tourists. The plan covers conservation of structures and beautification of areas including Ramkund, Seeta Gumpha, the Kalaram temple, and Ram Laxman Gumpha.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela would not only be a spiritual congregation but also an opportunity to place India firmly on the global ‘faith and culture’ map. He added that both short- and long-term development plans have been finalised, focusing on roads, water supply, sanitation, transport, security, and accommodation for sadhus and devotees.

“The Kumbh Mela is a matter of Maharashtra’s pride. Every department must take ownership of its role to make this a model event for the country. Cleanliness, water purification, and sustainable infrastructure will be our top priorities,” Shinde said, adding that a massive Sadhugram spread over 1,400 acres will be developed with all modern amenities to host seers and devotees.