Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Pub sends condoms with new year party invite, Cong files complaint

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 31, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress has complained to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub’s management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS

A pub in Pune allegedly sent condoms and ORS (oral rehydration solution) to invitees of the New Year’s Eve bash, prompting the police to record statements of invitees. As the invite reached a few, it evoked mixed reactions.

A pub in Pune allegedly sent condoms and ORS (oral rehydration solution) to invitees of the New Year’s Eve bash, prompting the police to record statements of invitees. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A pub in Pune allegedly sent condoms and ORS (oral rehydration solution) to invitees of the New Year's Eve bash, prompting the police to record statements of invitees. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress has complained to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub’s management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS.

“We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict police action against the pub management,” Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain said on Monday.

