Pune: 2 trainee pilots dead, 2 critical as SUV crashes into tree after party

Two trainee pilots were killed and two others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Indapur in Maharashtra's Pune district early on Monday, officials said. The accident took place around 3:15 am near Lamjewadi on the Baramati-Bigwan road in Pune district.(Shrinivas Deshpande/Hindustan Times)

The accident took place around 3:15am near Lamjewadi on the Baramati-Bigwan road in Pune district.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Kanase from Mumbai and Takshu Sharma from Delhi, both of whom were 21. The injured include car driver Krishna Ishu Singh, who was from Bihar, and 21-year-old Chesta Bishnoi from Rajasthan, whose condition is said to be critical. Police on Monday said she was currently unconscious.

According to Bhigwan police, the four individuals—all trainee pilots—were travelling in the car from Baramati toward Bhigwan when the driver lost control near Lamjewadi. The vehicle skidded off the road and collided with a tree and a pipeline, leading to the deaths of the two trainee pilots.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Bhigwan, where they were receiving treatment.

"They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner. The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," news agency PTI quoted as saying Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division.

Group consumed alcohol

Preliminary investigations suggest that all four were students of Red Bird Aviation Academy in Baramati.

Police also stated that the group had consumed alcohol on Sunday night before taking a drive, during which the accident occurred. A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

