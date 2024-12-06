SUV driver arrested after ramming five vehicles in Baner

Pune: A speeding black MG Gloster SUV rammed into at least five vehicles in Baner Thursday evening. SUV driver arrested after ramming five vehicles at Baner in Pune. (HT)

A video of the incident, showing the driver crashing into vehicles and refusing to step out despite an angry crowd pelting stones at the car, went viral on social media. The driver sped away but was chased by irate citizens on two-wheelers.

Alerted by bystanders, the police control room dispatched a patrol team that apprehended the driver after a brief chase. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Himmat Jadhav said the SUV collided with “very high intensity”, leaving at least five vehicles badly damaged. The front portion of the SUV was rendered beyond repair.

“The driver has been detained, and his medical examination has been conducted. Further legal action will be taken based on circumstantial evidence,” Jadhav said.

The driver, identified as Rushikesh Sham Bansode, 20, from Osmanabad, was employed in Baner and reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. The police have registered an FIR in the case.