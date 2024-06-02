Pune car crash: Minor's parents sent in police custody till June 5 in evidence destruction case

Pune, A Pune court on Sunday remanded parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in police custody till June 5 in a case pertaining to destruction of evidence. HT Image

The duo is being probed for their alleged role in tampering with the blood sample of the minor following the car accident on May 19 in Maharashtra's Pune city, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after revelation that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.

The police had taken custody of his father, realtor Vishal Agrawal, arrested earlier in a related case, for allegedly being involved in the destruction of evidence.

The police produced the duo before a holiday court in Maharashtra's Pune city and sought their remand, which was allowed till June 5.

The police told the court that the Agarwal couple conspired and destroyed the evidence related to the accident.

They went to a state-run hospital and manipulated the blood samples of the minor, as per the police.

The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, submitted that the police have already searched their house and recovered the footage of CCTV installed at their place.

They have been booked under IPC section 201 , which is a bailable offence. Hence they should be sent to judicial custody, Patil said.

Besides the minor's parents, the police have also arrested his grandfather Surendra Agarwal for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame for the accident, among other charges.

The other persons in the police custody are two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and an employee for allegedly swapping the blood samples of the minor boy.

The police have registered three separate cases in connection with the car accident. The three cases include an FIR in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar that allegedly served liquor to the juvenile.

The police have booked the boy's father for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license.

A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.