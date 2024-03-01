Pune civic body proposes outlay of 27 cr to rent 94 e-cars

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a financial outlay of ₹27 crore for renting out 94 electric cars for officials and staff for the next five years. The Maharashtra State EV policy recommends vehicles leased for the government’s official purpose shall be electric vehicles starting January 2022. (HT FILE)

As part of the eco-transport initiative, PMC had 27 e-cars for its officials and the decision of hiring more green cars is in accordance with the directions of the central government. The Maharashtra State EV policy recommends vehicles leased for the government’s official purpose shall be electric vehicles starting January 2022.

The PMC Motor Vehicles Department will be renting 24 SUVs and 70 four-seater sedan cars besides phasing out Ambassador cars as part of the modernisation process.

Currently, PMC has 1,078 vehicles and most of them are over eight years old. The department had twice invited tenders for renting out e-cars for the civic staff and only one company has shown interest. The company proposed an 18 per cent hike in rental charges after which the civic body asked the former to bid a lower amount to which it agreed.

Jayant Bhosekar, head, PMC Motor Vehicles Department, said, “The finalisation of the process in the last stage.”

Meanwhile, civic activist Vivek Velankar termed the move as incurring huge expenditure at the cost of taxpayers. “Ideal way out of the situation is buying cars and maintaining them at the vehicle servicing department. Renting out is not viable in larger public interest.” PMC had approved the proposal to lease 38 electric cars to kickstart the process of electrifying PMC fleet in 2021.