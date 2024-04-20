 Pune civic body reports shortage of tuberculosis drugs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune civic body reports shortage of tuberculosis drugs

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 20, 2024 09:08 PM IST

PMC has 4,553 TB patients registered under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and 70 TB units.

Tuberculosis (TB) units across Pune city have reported an acute shortage amidst no supply of the drugs from the central or state governments. Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its TB units to make local purchase, the stock has exhausted at multiple units.

Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its TB units to make local purchase, the stock has exhausted at multiple units. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its TB units to make local purchase, the stock has exhausted at multiple units. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC has 4,553 TB patients registered under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and 70 TB units. The treatment includes three fixed-dose combination (FDC) and four fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs. Patients are asked to purchase medicines from the open market and it will be later reimbursed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), a trade union of waste pickers, has written to PMC health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar on Saturday requesting adequate arrangement of TB medicines.

“Two members of the trade union visited Pote Hospital in Satara Road and Gadikhana Hospital, Mandai to get TB medicines for their children and were told to buy the medicines from outside,” the KKPKP letter states.

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, PMC, said, “We have asked units and hospitals in the city to purchase TB drugs of 5,000.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On