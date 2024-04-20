Pune civic body reports shortage of tuberculosis drugs

Tuberculosis (TB) units across Pune city have reported an acute shortage amidst no supply of the drugs from the central or state governments. Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its TB units to make local purchase, the stock has exhausted at multiple units. Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its TB units to make local purchase, the stock has exhausted at multiple units. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC has 4,553 TB patients registered under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and 70 TB units. The treatment includes three fixed-dose combination (FDC) and four fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs. Patients are asked to purchase medicines from the open market and it will be later reimbursed.

The Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), a trade union of waste pickers, has written to PMC health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar on Saturday requesting adequate arrangement of TB medicines.

“Two members of the trade union visited Pote Hospital in Satara Road and Gadikhana Hospital, Mandai to get TB medicines for their children and were told to buy the medicines from outside,” the KKPKP letter states.

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, PMC, said, “We have asked units and hospitals in the city to purchase TB drugs of ₹5,000.”