Pune civic body starts 24/7 treatment services for stray animals 

Following several complaints from citizens, animal lovers, and activists, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a 24/7 emergency treatment service for stray animals, said the officials. As per PMC officials, the stray dogs and cats will be picked up from their location and taken to the nearby dog pound. After treatment, they will be released back into their habitat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per officials, previously medical assistance for stray animals like dogs and cats was available only during working hours. However, this left several strays derived to timely medical care, especially during accidents or sudden emergency illnesses. Now PMC has appointed two agencies to provide swift treatment to stray dogs, cats and small animals during emergencies.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of PMC, informed that the facilities were started last week.

“We received around 15 to 20 complaints daily for providing emergency medical care to stray dogs, cats and small animals. This has raised the need for round-the-clock emergency medical care for stray animals. After careful consideration, the civic body decided to appoint agencies to ensure that no stray animal suffers due to the unavailability of timely care,” she said.

According to the officials PMC was dependent on private NGOs working for animal welfare to provide emergency treatment to injured stray animals.

The complaints regarding stray animals are referred to the NGOs who provide treatment free of cost. However, it becomes difficult for the civic body to request these bodies each time to provide free treatment on priority to the animals, especially during the wee hours.

Welcoming the decision, city-based animal lover Shekhar Krishnan said, “The issue has been pending for several years. With the increase in the number of vehicles, the problem of stray canines getting injured due to accidents has also increased. Most of the accidents happen during the night when the private clinics are closed. Now, animals injured in road accidents or suffering from illnesses will receive the immediate attention they need.”

