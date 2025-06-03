Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune civic body to conduct fire audit of hospitals

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The review of departments will continue for next two days. We will fire audit all hospitals managed by the civic body, says official.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting with heads of various departments and instructed officials to carry out fire audit of civic hospitals.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting over the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting over the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ram said, “The review of departments will continue for next two days. We will fire audit all hospitals managed by the civic body.”

Meanwhile, officials gave presentation of major civic projects at the meeting.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body to conduct fire audit of hospitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On