Pune civic body to conduct fire audit of hospitals

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting with heads of various departments and instructed officials to carry out fire audit of civic hospitals. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting over the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ram said, “The review of departments will continue for next two days. We will fire audit all hospitals managed by the civic body.”

Meanwhile, officials gave presentation of major civic projects at the meeting.