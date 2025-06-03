Pune civic body to conduct fire audit of hospitals
Jun 03, 2025 07:26 AM IST
The review of departments will continue for next two days. We will fire audit all hospitals managed by the civic body, says official.
Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Monday chaired a meeting with heads of various departments and instructed officials to carry out fire audit of civic hospitals.
Ram said, “The review of departments will continue for next two days. We will fire audit all hospitals managed by the civic body.”
Meanwhile, officials gave presentation of major civic projects at the meeting.
News / Cities / Pune /
Pune civic body to conduct fire audit of hospitals