Pune civic body to conduct survey to understand water usage patterns of housing societies

While parts of Pune are still facing hiccups in the distribution of water, a new challenge has emerged namely excessive consumption of water in larger housing societies and bungalows. Data gathered from the water meters installed in these premises under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme has revealed that many of them are using up to four times the recommended quantity of water. This has forced the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to carry out a survey of all housing societies with the help of an NGO (non-governmental organisation) to ascertain the existence (and extent) of the problem. Under the PMC’s 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, 180,000 out of the proposed 288,000 water meters have already been installed in housing societies across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nandkishore Jagtap, head of the water supply department of the PMC, said, “The study will involve a thorough examination of multiple factors. Pune city-based NGO, Tahaan, will conduct the survey. In this, a comparative study will be carried out of the society’s water tanks, internal distribution systems, potential leakage points, and actual water consumption habits. Presently, the NGO will conduct surveys of housing societies on Sinhagad Road and in Kothrud. The NGO will identify problems of excessive usage of water, leakages etc. It has prepared a Google form through which the flat owner will share information about the number of toilets, taps, sinks, internal water leakages, family members etc.”

Dr Neelima More, vice-president, Tahaan, said, “We have started our survey of housing societies with the help of our volunteers. We are meeting society officials and members and gathering data including the number of flats, water usage etc. In the survey, we will crosscheck the data of the actual water usage of the society and data collected under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme. We will identify problems such as leakages etc. We will also assess the water usage pattern of each society. We will submit a comprehensive report to the PMC. We will also test the water meters installed by the PMC, and raise awareness about the 24x7 scheme and its benefits and purpose.”

Under the PMC’s 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, 180,000 out of the proposed 288,000 water meters have already been installed in housing societies across the city. These meters, placed in large societies and private properties, have laid bare startling findings that many societies are using up to four times the recommended quantity of water. Such consumption is especially problematic in a city that faces periodic water shortages and distribution challenges.

Despite the installation of water meters, the PMC is yet to charge water bills based on these readings. Instead, the present focus is on gathering data to understand water usage patterns in the city. The PMC has been monitoring how much water is supplied to various societies, how many houses are there in each society, how many residents live in these societies etc. Data gathered from the water meters has shown that many societies are consuming far more water than necessary which is a cause for concern for the civic administration.

The PMC has even served notice to societies found using too much water, instructing them to reduce consumption. Many societies have taken corrective measures, including educating residents about the importance of water conservation, checking for leaks, and adjusting water usage habits. Notwithstanding, the problem of excess water consumption remains significant in many areas.