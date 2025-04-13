Pune civic body to prepare comprehensive mobility plan for Ahmednagar Road

In response to the growing traffic congestion in Pune’s northeastern region, including Ahmednagar Road and the airport area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to launch a comprehensive mobility plan. The initiative aims to find long-term solutions to chronic traffic issues affecting the rapidly developing area. A consultant will be appointed soon for the project, said officials. PMC’s proposed study will use state-of-the-art microsimulation tools to assess current traffic patterns and predict future scenarios. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Ahmednagar Road is one of the busiest and most congested roads in Pune. To tackle the issue, PMC has proposed several solutions such as flyovers, grade separators, and an extension of the metro project. The state government has also planned a Ring Road and a 53-kilometre elevated road from Pune to Shirur,” said Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief engineer, PMC project department.

“With all these developments in mind, PMC has decided to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan. The plan will suggest traffic improvements during ongoing and future infrastructure works, provide alternative routes, and help regulate traffic more efficiently. The outcome of the study will guide the city’s future infrastructure planning and support the city’s growing population and economic growth,” he said.

PMC’s proposed study will use state-of-the-art microsimulation tools to assess current traffic patterns and predict future scenarios. The consultant will be tasked with developing a detailed mobility plan that not only evaluates existing conditions but also incorporates proposed infrastructure such as flyovers, underpasses, and grade separators.

Rapid urban growth

As per the PMC project department, a stretch of around 12 kilometres of Ahmednagar Road passes through the corporation jurisdiction which starts from Yerawada Junction and ends in Wagholi. Though it is 60 meters in width as per the development plan (DP), on the ground, however, it is 40-45 meters wide at many stretches. Therefore, residents are facing severe traffic jams.

Pune’s traffic woes have been driven by the rapid increase in private vehicles, expansion of urban areas, and insufficient transport infrastructure. This is particularly evident in the northeastern region of the city, which includes Ahmednagar Road, Vishrantwadi, Viman Nagar, the Pune Airport area, and Wagholi—all of which have seen explosive growth in residential, commercial, and institutional establishments in recent years.

The airport area serves as a critical gateway to the city, while the Ahmednagar Road connects to key IT zones in the south and the expanding suburbs in the northeast. However, the lack of a coordinated transport plan and overburdened roads has led to bottlenecks, increased travel time, and safety hazards, especially during peak hours.

To regulate traffic, PMC has proposed two flyovers and grade separators- Sadalbaba Chowk and Shastri Nagar Chowk. Besides, officials are also planning to extend the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro route up to Wagholi. Also, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Company Limited (MSIDCL) has also proposed Vimanagar to Shirur’s elevated flyover.

Enhancing safety & sustainable mobility

The study will also include a road safety audit, analyse pedestrian and cyclist movement, and examine the performance of the existing bicycle network to improve non-motorized transport options.

Additionally, it will focus on enhancing public transport operations, such as optimizing bus routes and ensuring seamless last-mile connectivity with the proposed metro stations in the area.

A special component of the project will study air travel demand patterns to ensure that mobility plans cater to peak-hour airport traffic efficiently.

Regular review

To ensure proper implementation and accountability, the consultant will be required to hold regular meetings with PMC officials and stakeholders. The appointed team leader will attend weekly in-person progress meetings, ensuring consistent updates and coordination with various city departments.

The consultant will also provide conceptual drawings, cost estimates, and a bill of quantities for all proposed improvements, helping PMC plan for phased implementation based on priority and available funding.

A bill of quantities (BOQ) is a document that lists all the materials, labour, and costs required to complete a construction project.

“It’s good that a mobility plan for Ahmednagar Road is being made, but the PMC should prioritize completing earlier road development projects, such as the development of missing links. A consultant will prepare a plan, and public money will be spent on it—but what about implementation?,” said Aashish Mane, President of Wadgaonsheri Nagrik Manch.

“Currently, there is no proper public transport system. The BRTS was there but has now been dismantled. The Metro reaches only up to Ramwadi. So how can we control private vehicles and reduce the traffic problem in the coming days?”

Study highlights

*Create a detailed traffic micro-simulation model for current and future scenarios.

*Conduct traffic surveys to study existing flow and patterns.

*Forecast future traffic and assess the impact of upcoming developments.

*Redesign road geometry to fix design issues and improve flow.

*Develop traffic management and diversion plans for all phases.

*Recommend alternate routes

*Identify accident-prone spots and suggest safety improvements.

*Integrate airport traffic into the overall mobility network.

*Suggest smart, tech-based solutions using ITS (Intelligent Transportation system) for efficient traffic management.