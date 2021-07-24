Pune civic chief seeks nod for fund allocation for shifting of utility lines

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked permission to transfer Rs7.48 crore for shifting drainage lines between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out road widening work and increasing one lane at both sides of the stretch that will ease traffic coming from Ambegaon and other areas. Though considered a bypass, the road has seen a rise in vehicular count over the years.

Though union minister Nitin Gadkari approved funds for the plan, PMC has been requested to bear the cost of line shifting. With in-principle approval from the civic body, the municipal commissioner officially placed the proposal before the standing committee and requested to transfer money from the budgetary allocation for merged villages.

The standing committee will make a decision on it in the next week. The work of shifting lines on this stretch is already in progress.