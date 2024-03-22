Pune court grants regular bail to former minister Khadse

A Pune court on Thursday granted regular bail to former state minister Eknath Khadse’s family in the Bhosari MIDC land scam. The court granted regular bail to Eknath Khadse along with his wife and son-in-law. Khadse, when he was state revenue minister, had brought a piece of land estimated to be worth ₹3.75 crore from Abbas Ukani at much lower rates than the government price in the area. The complaint alleged that Khadse manipulated the actual market price of the land, incurring the state exchequer a loss of ₹ 61.25 crore. (HT )

Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande had filed a complaint, alleging that Khadse bought a three-acre plot in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Area in 2016 by misusing his position as the revenue minister in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state. The complaint alleged that Khadse manipulated the actual market price of the land, incurring the state exchequer a loss of ₹61.25 crore.

The Police on completion of their investigation filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 11, 2023. Meanwhile, the Khadse family applied for bail in court.

As of date, the entire investigation of the case has been completed and a charge sheet has also been filed against the accused. In such a situation there is no need for police custody or judicial custody of the accused. Therefore, the court granted bail to Khadse along with his wife and son-in-law on the terms and conditions of interim bail.