Pune cyber police station to introduce e-office work culture

The Pune police are all set to update its cyber police station by incorporating the latest e-office work culture where every complaint registered will generate a log about action taken by different officers till it reaches its logical conclusion. Besides, 150 additional trained manpower would be made available to deal with the emerging cyber challenges, said officials.

According to the cyber cell, the introduction of the e-office concept will be able to fast track all types of investigations under the cyber unit.

Vikrant Deshmukh, DCP (cyber cell and Economic Offences Wing) said, “We are upgrading the infrastructure at our cyber police station for quick disposal of cases and at the same time it will hone the cyber policing skills of our men. At the same time, we will be having the entire information of any case at the click of a mouse which will help us in tackling cases on priority basis by giving necessary inputs.”

The software will make the entire information ranging from the time taken by the case investigation officers and the specific time required for investigation of a particular case to senior officers ranging from assistant commissioner to the police chief.

Since his takeover as Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has given directions to additional CP (crime) Shailesh Balkawade and Deshmukh to set up a world class social media lab and regulation centre.

Currently, thirty-eight staffers including seven officials are posted at cyber police station in Shivajinagar.

An additional panel of 30 cyber experts has been readied and tasked with assisting the cyber police station personnel in detecting cybercrimes.