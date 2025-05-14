Pune dist admin to meet villagers on Purandar airport next week

The Pune district administration will meet citizens from seven villages who are opposed to the proposed Purandar International Airport, next week. People protest agnest Purandar Airport at Pargaon Memane in Pune. (HT FILE)

The meeting has been set up following directions from the state revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule; its primary aim is to address villagers’ concerns regarding land acquisition and discuss the future course of action on the much-anticipated project.

Land acquisition officer Varsha Langde said on Tuesday, “We halted the land surveys, after the clash between police and villagers earlier this month. We want to listen to the concerned villagers following which we will resume the survey process.” She termed the meeting as a step toward a “constructive dialogue”.

The administration had put on hold the ongoing land survey after violence sparked in seven villages on May 2 and 3, in which over 25 cops were injured, as villagers indulged in stone pelting.

The decision to hold meeting comes over a week after Bawankule reiterated the state government’s commitment to the proposed airport, appealing to farmers opposing land acquisition to withdraw their protest, assuring them of beneficial deals in return for their lands.

Bawankule had also made it clear that the airport is a policy decision and there was no question of rolling it back. “The state government has already decided on this project. We will ensure that farmers are adequately compensated and will benefit from the development,” he said.