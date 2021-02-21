IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:20 PM IST

The district Saturday reported 847 new cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead.

The department also reported eight new deaths on Saturday.

The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 189 new cases which took the progressive count to 99,596 and the death toll stood at 1,323 with two deaths reported on Saturday.

Pune rural reported 228 new cases with the progressive count at 95,876 while the deaths toll stood at 2,142 as one new death was reported.

The department reported that 2, 567 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.92 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.16%. Also, 6,281 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.93 lakh. Besides, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52944. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.47%. Out of 1,56,52,742 laboratory samples 20,93,913 have been tested positive (13.38%) for Covid until February 20. currently, 2,28,060 people are in home quarantine and 1,610 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Munot tested positive for the virus on July 28, 2020. A gap of 14 days is mandatory for any patient to donate plasma a second time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:20 PM IST
This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Pune district has not been receiving water from Mulshi dam, although the dam is located within the district limits. The water is currently utilised to generate hydroelectricity for Mumbai city by Tata Power
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The Pune police issued a statement that Gajanan Marne (55), the man recently booked in multiple cases for participating in a rally for his release from Taloja Jail, is evading arrest in the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Pune police have released sensitive data of DSK investors with the intention of awareness about registration in the list of beneficiaries on police record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of 8.4 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
An Indian Army veteran was duped of 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

National Mountain Bike Championship: Soman celebrates captaincy debut with two golds

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Captaining the Maharashtra side for the first time, cyclist Pranita Soman clinched two gold medals on the second day of the 17th senior, junior and sub-junior National Mountain Bike Championship, Gadag, Karnataka on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gutkha worth 19.5 lakh seized by Pune police

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Two people were remanded to police custody by a local court on Saturday and gutkha worth 19,58,488 was seized by Pune police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: “My favourite theatre guru asked me to sing in his class!”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:09 PM IST
While I was designing the structure of a workshop I was supposed to conduct, I realised that most of the things I was going to talk about or teach were taught to me by one teacher! I have attended workshops by Indian and foreign “theatrewallahs”, but the one that has stayed with me the longest was that by the late Pandit Satyadev Dubey
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP