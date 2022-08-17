Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine

Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. As per the health department officials, wastage of Corbevax was more due to less demand and the figure is likely to reduce as heterologous usage will be starting soon.

Through heterologous usage, adults who have taken Covishield or Covaxin as their primary coronavirus series vaccination will be able to take Corbevax as their booster dose. So far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group.

Dr Sanjog Kadam, deputy director (health), Pune Circle, said Corbevax wastage has been on the higher side as one vial carries 20 doses.

“Many times, it was seen that the number of beneficiaries taking doses are less. Once the vial is opened, the number of beneficiaries to take the jab are not sufficient because of which wastage is more, unlike Covaxin and Covishield. Now with heterologous booster dose, Corbevax wastage is likely to reduce further,” said Dr Kadam.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.

“For the Corbevax vaccines, the wastegate is more as the number of doses are more in one vial. For Covaxin as well the wastage is more as one vial contains 20 doses. This is not the case with Covishield. Also, the overall pace of vaccination is reduced as there is festive season,” said Dr Deokar.

The total vaccination wastage in the city limits is 4.89 per cent.

Vaccine wastage

In PMC limits

Corbevax –19. 04%

Covaxin – 18.22 %

Covishield – 1.95 %

Source: Health department, PMC

In Pune district

Corbevax –13.8 %

Covaxin – 5.15 %

Covishield – 2.51 %

Source: Health department