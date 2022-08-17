Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. As per the health department officials, wastage of Corbevax was more due to less demand and the figure is likely to reduce as heterologous usage will be starting soon.
Through heterologous usage, adults who have taken Covishield or Covaxin as their primary coronavirus series vaccination will be able to take Corbevax as their booster dose. So far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group.
Dr Sanjog Kadam, deputy director (health), Pune Circle, said Corbevax wastage has been on the higher side as one vial carries 20 doses.
“Many times, it was seen that the number of beneficiaries taking doses are less. Once the vial is opened, the number of beneficiaries to take the jab are not sufficient because of which wastage is more, unlike Covaxin and Covishield. Now with heterologous booster dose, Corbevax wastage is likely to reduce further,” said Dr Kadam.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
“For the Corbevax vaccines, the wastegate is more as the number of doses are more in one vial. For Covaxin as well the wastage is more as one vial contains 20 doses. This is not the case with Covishield. Also, the overall pace of vaccination is reduced as there is festive season,” said Dr Deokar.
The total vaccination wastage in the city limits is 4.89 per cent.
Vaccine wastage
In PMC limits
Corbevax –19. 04%
Covaxin – 18.22 %
Covishield – 1.95 %
Source: Health department, PMC
In Pune district
Corbevax –13.8 %
Covaxin – 5.15 %
Covishield – 2.51 %
Source: Health department
-
Novovax vaccine has 90.4% efficacy on variants: US firm
A US major vaccine manufacturer claimed that the efficacy rate of its Novavax vaccine, now manufactured by the Serum Institute in India, has been 90.4 per cent. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, according to Serum officials. Dr Gregory Glenn, president, research and development, Novavax said the US vaccine manufacturer's data shows that its prototype, current strain vaccine induces broad recognition of new variants, especially with boosting.
-
Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance
KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP's Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service. “We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.
-
CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death
Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department into the incident. On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.
-
Work out comprehensive plan for training of inquiry officers, UP govt tells departments
LUCKNOW With norms of natural justice apparently being flouted consistently in departmental inquiries, the state government has decided to carry out a comprehensive training of all inquiry officers. The government has asked all departments to work out a comprehensive plan for officers' training and submit the same to the personnel department by September 15, 2022. Inquiry officers have been asked to ensure that officers/employees facing probe are allowed to make inspection of documents, if requested.
-
Ludhiana | Bike-borne miscreants rob woman of her scooter in Jagraon
A 26-year-old woman late on Monday fell prey to three unidentified motor-cycle borne miscreants who stole The complainant, Rajandeep Kaur's scooter near her house in Sundar Nagar, Jagraon. Two of the men, the complainant said, threatened her to hand over the- Honda Activa Scooter. MORE NEWS IN BRIEF Laptop stolen from parked car Ludhiana Police on Tuesday, meanwhile, booked unidentified persons for stealing a laptop from a car parked near Ghumar Mandi market after breaking open a window.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics