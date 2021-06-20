Pune district reports 1,132 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: The district reported 1,132 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The figure took the progressive count to 1.044 million cases of which 1.009 million have recovered, 16,366 deaths and 18,075 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 579 new cases which took the progressive count to 304,193 and with seven more deaths the death toll stood at 5,587. Pune city reported 310 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 491,493 and Pune city reported five deaths and toll touched 8,031. PCMC reported 243 new cases and progressive count 248,470, and with three more death the toll touched 2,555.

The state reported that 9,101 patients were discharged on Sunday and 5,719,457 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until evening. The recovery rate in the state is 95.76%. Also, 9,361 new cases and 190 virus deaths were reported in the state on Sunday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%. Of 39,514,858 laboratory samples 5,972,781 have been tested positive (15.12%) for Covid until Sunday. Currently, 796,297 people are in home quarantine and 4,683 people in institutional quarantine.