Pune district reports 1,283 fresh Covid positive cases, 11 deaths in 24 hrs

Pune: As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,283 fresh Covid positive cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 11 deaths, 9 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 2 deaths in rural Pune. No deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 494,943 Covid cases and 8,279 deaths till Friday. PCMC has reported 251,291 cases so far and total 2,747 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 311,266 total cases so far and 5,797 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,057,500 Covid cases. Of this, 1,023,450 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 17,037 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 17,031 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 8,385 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,836,920 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.01%.

Across Maharashtra, 8,753 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 156 Covid deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

The state health department stated of 42,096,506 laboratory samples, 6,079,352 have been tested positive till Friday. That is 14.44% patients till Friday.

Currently, 624,745 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 people in institutional quarantine.

