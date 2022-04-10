Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported and 244 are currently active cases.

As per officials, Pune rural reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,495 and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.

As per the CoWin dashboard as of Sunday in total 17.85 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.84 million are second doses and 301,705 were precautionary doses. A total of 69 sites saw vaccination out of which 16 were government centres and 53 were private.