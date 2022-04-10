Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported and 244 are currently active cases.
As per officials, Pune rural reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,495 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
As per the CoWin dashboard as of Sunday in total 17.85 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.84 million are second doses and 301,705 were precautionary doses. A total of 69 sites saw vaccination out of which 16 were government centres and 53 were private.
27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police. The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said. Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his a local trader, 28, friend Malay Makhal, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah. Mollah went into hiding later. The Kolkata police was alerted.
Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak
A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak's Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday. The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.
Your Space: Private schools, parents should settle fee issues amicably
Allow flexibility in fee payment The pandemic has had a serious impact on our lives, but perhaps no other area of our lives was as profoundly impacted as the education of our children. It led to unforeseen issues for both, the schools as well as the children and their parents. Those who are impacted economically are facing challenges on several fronts. Incidents of parents being manhandled on the school premises are deeply disturbing.
Karauli tension: Sec 144 imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan ahead of festivals
After the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Rajasthan's Karauli district, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, have imposed section 144 CrPC ahead of festivals, officials said. The restrictions by multiple districts have been imposed for approximately a month from April 8, officials said. The decision was taken a day after the home department issued guidelines for organising events and festivals. The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.
