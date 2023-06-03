At 95.64% Pune div sees more students in 90-plus club; may push college cut-off

Pune Deccan Education Society students celebrate SSC exam result on the school campus on Friday. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Consistent with a trend seen in the state, the Pune division’s pass percentage this year witnessed a slight drop although more students scored above 90% marks; which may push the cut-off for FYJC in top colleges in the division.

In 2022, the overall passing percentage of the Pune division was 96.96 per cent, and in 2023 has gone down to 95.64 per cent.

In the Pune division, 247,531 students passed out of a total of 258,793 students who took exams this year.

Interestingly, the number of students receiving 100 per cent marks in the state has gone up, with 151 of them achieving the feat this year.

This year, five students in the Pune division scored 100% marks, while 11,441 students scored more than 90% marks and 19,453 students received between 85% and 90% marks.

According to experts, this signifies that admission to prominent colleges in Pune will be tricky as the cut-offs for these colleges will be high.

Concerning this year’s college cut-offs, Fergusson College principal professor Ravindrasinh Pardeshi stated, “As the performance of students in SSC results has increased and a large number of students have scored above 90, 95, and even 100 per cent marks, the college cut-offs will also have an impact this year.” The cut-offs for all of the prestigious colleges will almost probably rise by 1 to 2%.”

There are three districts in the Pune SSC board region: Pune, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. Solapur district has the highest passing percentage with 95.59 per cent, followed by Pune with 94.80 per cent, and Ahmednagar with 93.90 per cent.

Several prominent schools in the Pune district have received 100% results from their students.

SPM English School in Pune is one of these schools, with a perfect record over the last 26 years.

“Out of 99 students that appeared for SSC exams this year, 5 students secured 99% and above, 18 Students 95% and above, and 31 students 90% and above. While 54 students scored above 90% marks. This is more than half the batch which is noteworthy. The school proudly announces that all 98 candidates secured first class and above,” said Rama Kulkarni, headmistress of the school.

Swarali Rajpurkar from DES English Medium School scored 100 per cent marks in the examinations. She celebrated her success in the school along with her teachers, and friends.

“I couldn’t believe at first that I had received 100 per cent in my SSC exams, and after confirming it, I had the feeling that I had made my school proud today. Throughout the year, I used to study for 3 to 4 hours every day. Along with my schooling, I would devote time to my hobbies. I intend to enrol in the science stream and pursue a career in engineering,” Swarali said.