Pune excise seized over 100 boxes of Goa-made liquor

PUNE: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling, the State Excise Department in Pune has seized Goa-manufactured liquor worth over ₹31.56 lakh and arrested five suspects involved in transporting it into Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, the operation was carried out on July 18 near the Patas Toll Naka in Daund taluka.

During the inspection, the team intercepted two suspicious vehicles, a silver four-wheeler and another car, and found 300 bottles (750 ml each) of Goa-manufactured liquor. The liquor was being smuggled into the Pune district in violation of state excise regulations. During the raid, the police arrested Santosh Markad and Vaibhav Tarange.

During further interrogation, police raided Markad’s home and seized 132 liquor bottles and 559 empty bottles worth ₹1.32 Lakh. Officials also raided a hotel in Chandanwadi and arrested Akash Kodlinge and seized liquor bottles worth ₹96,875.

Officials also arrested Kunal Kolhe from Nandur and seized liquor stock worth ₹68,680 from a hotel in Nandur.

Officials also uncovered counterfeit labels, boxes, and other materials intended to mislead consumers and authorities. The total value of the seized items, including liquor, vehicles, and packaging material, is estimated to be ₹31.5 lakh.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and broader network behind the smuggling racket. Officials said that such transport of liquor from Goa to Maharashtra without proper permits is a violation of the excise laws. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the consignment.

The excise department has increased vigilance in the region to curb smuggling and illegal liquor trade.