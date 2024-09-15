Pune forest dept proposes safety measures at Tamhini, Sudhagad reserves

The Pune forest department has proposed safety and development measures at Tamhini and Sudhagad reserve forest area to encourage responsible tourism. Tamhini and Sudhagad officially became forest reserves in 2022 as against their earlier status as wildlife sanctuaries. Throughout the year, tourists visit popular spots such as Andharban forest, Plus Valley, Devkund and several other small and big waterfalls. (HT FILE PHOTO)

On average around 1,000 people visit the area every month and during monsoon the number increases, said officials.

However, safety concerns were raised after a 38-year-old man died after being swept away in a waterfall in Tamhini on July 1, his body was recovered after 48 hours.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forest (wildlife), Pune forest department, said, “Several eco-tourism projects are going on in almost all the sanctuary and reserve forest areas under Pune forest circle. In Tamhini and Sudhagad, which receive more visitors, we need a sustainable and responsible tourism approach.”

The measures will be implemented through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and the work is likely to start post-monsoon, he said.

The measures will include barricading along the several waterfalls, the construction of eco-friendly bridges to cross the small water streams, putting signages at important places and others.

“The ICICI Foundation will help us with the project. The forest department is now preparing a proposal, and we plan to carry out work post-monsoon,” said Chavan.

Snehal Patil, district forest officer as well as the project incharge, said, “The draft will be prepared shortly and there might be some additions to the tourism measures. We are also planning to set up security cabins at the entrance point to guide the tourists.”