Pune Grand Tour upgraded to UCI 2.1 ahead of 2027 edition

The Pune Grand Tour has been upgraded from UCI 2.2 or Class 2 to UCI 2.1 or Class 1, raising the international status of the six-stage cycling race ahead of its second edition in January 2027, district collector Jitendra Dudi said on Wednesday. The upgrade comes soon after Pune was awarded the 2032 UCI Road World Championships at the UCI Congress in Montreal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The upgrade means the race will move from Class 2 to Class 1 on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) international road racing calendar, with more ranking points at stake and the possibility of attracting a stronger international field. This will help us before the 2032 Cycling World Championships,” Dudi said.

The 2027 edition will be held from January 26 to 31, beginning on Republic Day and covering Pune and parts of the district. The race will be held over six stages connecting Mulshi and Hinjewadi, Baramati and Saswad, Junnar and Rajgurunagar, Alandi and Lonavala-Khandala, Lonavala and Hinjewadi, and Pimpri-Chinchwad and Balgandharva Rangmandir.

The upgrade comes soon after Pune was awarded the 2032 UCI Road World Championships at the UCI Congress in Montreal. Pune will become the first Indian city to host the championships.

The inaugural edition of the Grand Tour, held in January 2026, featured 29 teams and 171 riders from 35 countries, according to organisers. It drew an estimated 2.5 million spectators along the race routes.

UCI president David Lappartient said, “The Pune Grand Tour is an important platform for the development of road cycling in India. Moving to UCI 2.1 reflects the progress the race has made and will provide an opportunity to bring a stronger level of international competition to Pune.”

Cycling Federation of India secretary general Maninder Pal Singh said, “With Pune set to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2032, races such as the Grand Tour will play an important role in building the competitive experience, organisational capabilities and wider cycling ecosystem needed to prepare for that global event.”