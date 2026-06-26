Pune hooch tragedy: MCOCA to be invoked against main accused; ₹5L aid for each victim’s family

Pune: Following the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy that claimed 22 lives, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced it will invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the prime accused, Yogesh Wankhede. The government also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of all the victims. Mumbai, India - June 29, 2023: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis interacts during his interview at Sagar Bunglow, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The announcements were made during the ongoing Maharashtra Legislative Council session after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Amit Gorkhe raised the issue in the house.

Responding to the discussion, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said that the process of invoking MCOCA against the main accused has been initiated.

In a written reply tabled in the house, Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the investigation into the hooch tragedy has been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). He said the main accused involved in supplying methanol used to manufacture the spurious liquor have been arrested. Action has also been taken against officials of the concerned departments, with suspensions initiated against those found responsible for lapses.

The government has sanctioned ₹1.10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, under which the families of all 22 victims will receive ₹5 lakh each.

Fadnavis also informed the house that the state has launched a special drive against the manufacture, transportation and sale of illicit liquor.

“The government’s decision to invoke MCOCA and provide financial assistance offers some relief to the affected families,” Gorkhe said.

He added that he would continue to pursue the matter until every person involved in the racket is brought to justice.

“This should not end with the arrest of a few accused. The entire illegal liquor network must be dismantled, and those behind the methanol supply chain must also be held accountable. Only then will justice truly be served,” he said.

The deaths were reported between May 26 and 31 after victims consumed toxic alcohol mixed with methanol.