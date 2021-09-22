Pune hospitals report a surge; PMC confirms 242 dengue cases in three months

Pune: Since the past three months city hospitals have witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed dengue positive cases, as each hospital is attending to at least 2-3 confirmed cases in a week since July. However, as per the PMC health department records, the city has reported only 242 confirmed dengue cases from May to September 18. The rural administration is also fighting this vector-borne virus as in the past three months 174 confirmed cases have been reported

As per the PMC records, the city had reported 22 confirmed dengue cases in January after which the numbers fell to single digits between February and April and zero cases in May and June. However, a sudden surge was reported in the number of confirmed cases since July (86), August (86) and until September 18, 70 cases have been confirmed with dengue infection. Also, over 1,853 suspected dengue cases have been reported. However, this might be a far lower number than what city hospitals are reporting.

Dr Rohidas Borse, professor of medicine at the state-run BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital said, “In August we saw a drastic surge in the number of dengue cases. We had reported almost 9-10 new cases everyday for three weeks which means we had seen more than 150 dengue cases in our hospitals. The surge in dengue cases had also led to a much higher demand for platelets. Now the situation is much better than what it was during the final weeks of August.”

Dr Reema Kashiva, general physician at a private hospital said, “We have reported over 50 confirmed dengue cases in the past one month alone. There is a big surge in the numbers and with much severe complications. On an average, we have had 2-3 dengue cases every week and so in the past three months more than 50 patients have been treated at our hospital alone.”

A doctor from Bharati Hospital requesting anonymity said, “In the past 2-3 month, we are getting a lot of dengue cases in adults and kids. Adults who are getting complicated and getting admitted in the ICU, they have a lot of organ involvement and some bleeding tendencies as well. Usually this could also be due to reinfection of dengue and some patients do tell us that they had a history of dengue infection.” Another doctor from Deenanath Mangeshkar also said that the hospital has reported over 50-60 dengue cases in the past three months.

Multiple city hospitals have reported a surge in the number of confirmed dengue cases in the past three months. As per the PMC data, the city saw its highest number of dengue cases being reported in July and August, 86 each, and 70 as on September 18. A case is considered as confirmed only if the test results are conducted through IgM and not NS1 which is as per the government protocols. The NS1 is an antigen test and are included as suspected dengue cases. As of September 18, the city has reported 1853 suspected dengue cases.

In the city, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward has reported the highest spike with 46 confirmed cases of the 273 cases of dengue reported in Pune followed by Dhole Patil ward which has reported 42 such cases. The maximum number of suspected dengue cases, 141 were reported from Ghole Road-Shivajinagar wards, followed by Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar wards with 140 suspected cases and Aundh-Baner with 139 suspected cases. Along with dengue, 111 confirmed cases of chikungunya have been reported in Pune city.

In rural areas too there has been a rise in the number of cases as 174 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported and 295 suspected cases. Also, 257 confirmed cases and 363 suspected cases of chikungunya were reported from the rural areas and the Cantonment Board areas.