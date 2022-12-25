Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Inspired by ‘Drishyam’ movie, two siblings kill father over extramarital affair

Pune: Inspired by ‘Drishyam’ movie, two siblings kill father over extramarital affair

pune news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 12:04 AM IST

The police probe revealed that the accused burned the body in a “farsan bhatti”, furnace used to prepare snacks, to destroy the evidence

To mislead investigation, the suspects lodged a missing complaint at Mhalunge police station on December 19. (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Taking a leaf out of “Drishyam” movie, two men murder their 43-year-old father and burn his body. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the duo on Friday, eight days after the crime was committed.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Navnath Bansode, who ran an eatery that mainly sold farsan, a fried snack. Dhananjay was killed by his two sons using an iron rod when he was sleeping during the intervening night of December 15 and 16.

The accused have been identified as Sujit Dhananjay Bansode (22), a second-year student at a computer engineering college; and Abhijit Dhananjay Bansode (18) studying in Class 12.

The siblings admitted to have allegedly conspired the murder after watching the film, originally made in Malayalam and adapted to Hindi later.

The police probe revealed that the accused burned the body in a “farsan bhatti”, furnace used to prepare snacks, to destroy the evidence.

Kishor Patil, inspector (crime), Mhalunge police station, said, “The victim was in an extramarital relationship with a Nagpur-based woman through social media and used to have regular arguments with his family, including wife and two sons, over it. According to the accused, as the victim was adamant to keep the adulterous relationship, the two brothers decided to kill him.”

On December 15, when the victim was sleeping at night, the accused hit their father with an iron rod, suffocated him to death with a pillow, burnt the body in the furnace, and later threw ashes and bones along the Indrayani riverside, according to the police.

“Drishyam” movie has a storyline surrounding a murder and to hide the crime, the protagonist buries the deceased’s body in a compost pit.

To mislead investigation, the suspects lodged a missing complaint at Mhalunge police station on December 19.

After technical investigation, the police found that the victim had made several calls to a Nagpur-based woman since last three years. Upon questioning, the woman claimed that the victim had informed her about an imminent threat to life from his family over the relationship. The victim had also messaged to the woman through social networking site about his fear for life.

The accused have been arrested under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
