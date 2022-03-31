Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials.
The weather department issued its ‘Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022’ on Thursday.
Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
M Mohapatra, IMD director-general, said that many parts of Maharashtra including the Pune district may report warmer than normal day temperatures in April.
“For minimum temperature as well, it will be above normal for most parts of central Maharashtra. This also means that nights will be warmer this time,” said Mohapatra.
Talking about the rainfall in April, Mohapatra added that the rainfall in April 2022 averaged over the country is most likely to be normal.
“For central Maharashtra and Pune district, rainfall probability is above normal for April. However, the Long Period Average (LPA) of rainfall over the country during April based on data of 1961-2010 is about 39.3 mm,” said Mohapatra.
The weather department also highlighted that the La Nina conditions will be prevailing during the summer season. El Nino- Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperature (SST) also influence the Indian climate.
“Currently, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System forecast indicates that La Niña conditions are likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Other climate models are also indicating enhanced probability for La Niña conditions likely during the summer season. At present, neutral IOD conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that the neutral Indian Ocean Dipole(IOD) conditions are likely to continue during the summer season,” said Mohapatra.
