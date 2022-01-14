Pune Metro tunnel reaches Budhwar peth; March deadline on track

PUNE The digging of a work between Swargate and Shivajinagar for the Pune Metro reached Budhwar peth on Friday. The entire underground tunnelling is to be completed by March 2022.

The PCMC to Swargate Metro line has a 6km underground tunnel system starting from Shivajinagar.

This 6km stretch includes Shivaji nagar, Civil Court, Budhwar peth, Mandai and Swaragte underground stations.

The underground section comprises two tunnels. One for coming and the other for going. The tunnelling from Swargate to Shivajingar got completed on Friday.

Now only the tunnel between Mandai and Budhwar peth remains and will be completed by March this year.

Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “The underground stretch is a very challenging and crucial part of the Pune metro project. Since the tunnel work is nearing completion, further work in the underground section has begun. The overhead equipment and signalling related works have started.”

Dixit said, “Maha-Metro is trying to complete the entire underground stretch by December 2022. “