Technical Complex and automated driving track in Pune for enhanced training of BRO personnel

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2023 12:13 AM IST

PUNE Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Technical Training Complex and an Automated Driving Track at the BRO School and Centre in the city on Sunday.

The new facilities will enhance the training standards of the BRO personnel and help them to be better prepared for various challenges (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These facilities will enhance the training standards of the BRO personnel and help them to be better prepared for various challenges.

BRO-centric software, developed as part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, was also launched on the occasion. These software - recruitment management system, electronic measurement book and work management system - have been developed to automate various aspects of the functioning of the BRO for smoother and faster output and increased transparency.

In addition, an MoU was signed between the BRO and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for the construction of indigenous class 70R double-lane modular bridges. These bridges will help in bolstering the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The event also witnessed Bhatt flagging in ‘Ekta Avam Shradhanjali Abhiyaan’, a multi-modal expedition which began on April 10, 2023.

