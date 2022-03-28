Pune minor girl rape case: Father arrested in Bihar, brought to Maharashtra
A week after an FIR was lodged against four members of a family in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl, the Bund Garden police have a 43-year-old man in Bihar. Earlier, the girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested and her minor brother was detained in the case.
A special team of city police had gone to Bihar to arrest the father, who was arrested at 11.25 am on Sunday, said officials.
Assistant police inspector Savita Sapkale , investigating officer in the case said, “ The investigation team detained the father in Bihar and brought him to Pune. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till March 31. He will be questioned on the crime during the interrogation,”
The victim was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, brother and paternal grandfather, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bund Garden police station on March 18. The crimes took place over five years starting in 2017 when the girl was eight.The accused were booked under Sections 376 (a) (b), 375, 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3(b), 4, 5 (m) (n), 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
