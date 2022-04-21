Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. The power supply at her bungalow was disrupted since March 3 and no work was carried out till 12pm on April 21 by MSEDCL officials and the line man who visited her place multiple times, according to Karmarkar.
However, the MSEDCL refuted Karmarkar’s allegations saying, “The property was locked and that’s why it took time to restore power. There are three meters and the bill of one of the meters was unpaid. When that meter was removed, the consumer came to know about the power outage. The consumer paid the bill after which there was an issue in the wire which we sorted out. It was a lengthy process which is why it took time,” said Manoj Nemade, assistant engineer, ITI branch, Baner-Balewadi.
Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence. “First they thought, I had not paid the bill then they told me there is a problem in the meter after which they found a fault in the wire. The wire was not available with them so I bought them a wire but the work was still not completed at the earliest,” said Karmarkar.
-
Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions. “An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats. The CM also cautioned on Covid. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
-
Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State's first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
-
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
-
14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC. He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
-
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
