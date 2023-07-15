PMC to impose 5,000- 25,000 fine on owners abandoning vehicles on roadside

PUNE Owners who abandon their vehicles on the roadside will now be fined between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000, as per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. In 2022, the civic body auctioned 1,200 vehicles and recovered ₹ 1.50 crores. (HT PHOTO)

According to the new initiative, PMC will paste a notice on the unattended vehicle and direct the owner to remove it within seven days failing which it will be seized. The seized vehicles will have to be released from PMC within one month and any failure in this regard will lead to initiation of the vehicle auction process.

The violator will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000 for a two-wheeler, ₹10,000 for auto and tempo, ₹15,000 for four wheelers and ₹20,000 for a ten-tonne heavy vehicle and ₹25,000 for truck and buses.

Madhav Jagtap, chief, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “Most of the abandoned and unattended vehicles on the road cause issues related to traffic snarls and unhygienic surroundings. Besides, they are an eyesore and cause severe civic problems for the citizens, especially during the monsoon. These vehicles are found on roads, bylanes, side lanes, parking lots and amenity spaces owned by the PMC.”

“We want to put an end to this menace and hence such fines have been proposed and implemented to clear off these vehicles found parked indiscriminately on city roads,” he said.

Jaymala Dhankikar, citizen activist from NIBM Annexe-Mohammadwadi area, said, “PMC is devising new schemes to earn fines from citizens but itself is not doing much to provide quality amenities to citizens. We demand that fines be rolled back and instead; some other mechanism must be devised to tackle the unattended vehicles on the city roads.”

In 2022, the civic body auctioned 1,200 vehicles and recovered ₹1.50 crores.

The civic body in June this year had completed a preliminary survey of unattended and abandoned two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked at public parking lots and roads in the city.

Almost 1,000 such vehicles were identified to have been parked on the city roads where the vehicles were found eating into public spaces leading to cleaning issues including severe crunch of parking space in the city.