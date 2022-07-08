Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act
The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station.
The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court.
Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on October 10, 2021. Former MLA along with some other party workers allegedly tried to break into the shop owned by the sister of the complainant and forced him to shut the shop. The complainant alleged that he rushed to the police station to register the complaint against political party workers but police personnel did not register any case in this matter.
The complainant reached out to the court demanding to register an FIR against the former MLA, his party workers and against the police officer, following which the court directed the police to register an FIR in the matter.
On Thursday, an FIR was filed after an order from the court under sections 34, 298, 323, 341, 352, 355,506 and the Prevention of Atrocities Act.
-
Development means empowerment of the poor, says PM Modi in Kashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 1774 crore at an event at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Describing Kashi as eternal, Modi said it presents a picture of heritage and development to the country. Without naming anyone, Modi said that short-cuts may benefit some leaders, but not the country.
-
Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal
With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public. Senior town planner SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity.
-
Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen
PUNE The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials. The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Aundh. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the doctor has a clinic at Paud road in Kothrud. The incident took place between November 2019 and December 2020. The teen registered a complaint on Thursday, said police officials.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail's pace, the Government Railway Police is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police, who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.
-
Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics