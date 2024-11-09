Menu Explore
Pune police book two for 34 lakh power theft 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 10, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Sinhagad police on Friday lodged a theft-related case against two persons for tampering with the Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) meter, causing power theft estimated to be worth 34 lakh between May 11, 2014, and November 8, 2024.  

The complaint has been lodged against the accused consumers identified as Yuvraj Eknath More and Vishal Ashok Kadam under BNS section 35 (3). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the offence took place in the premises of Eugene Foods Private Limited – Survey Numbers 138 and 174 and the complaint has been lodged against the accused consumers identified as Yuvraj Eknath More and Vishal Ashok Kadam under BNS section 35 (3). The FIR states that the accused cut open the secondary wire of the meter by drilling a hole in the front portion of the power meter and stole 61081 power units amounting to 30.90 lakh.  

Additionally, 3.10 lakh compounding charges have been levied against the accused for power theft, the complaint added. According to Sinhagad police, further investigation into the case is underway. 

