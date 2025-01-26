Pune Police cancel 111 firearm licences in 2024 for first time in five years

At a time when random distribution of gun licences is at the centre of debate after such cases came to notice in the Beed district of Maharashtra, Pune city police said they have cancelled 111 firearm licences in 2024. This marks the first instance of firearm cancellations since 2019, highlighting a renewed focus on addressing concerns over gun-related incidents. According to data shared during the annual press conference held by Pune city police on Thursday notices were also issued to 200 licence holders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a sharp decline, only 65 arm licences were issued in 2024, compared to 186 in 2023 and 279 in 2022.

According to data shared during the annual press conference held by Pune city police on Thursday notices were also issued to 200 licence holders. These individuals were asked to provide justifications for retaining their licences, failing which they faced cancellation.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar explained that after February 2024, licences were primarily issued to sportsmen or those claiming them based on heirship.

“License holders involved in criminal activities faced cancellation action. Additionally, many did not renew their licences as required, which also led to cancellations,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, officials also made it clear that the FL-III licences, used for selling, possession and transport of foreign liquor, did not get NOC (No Objection Certificate) recommendations in 2024.

By contrast, 36 NOCs were issued in 2022 and 16 in 2023. Furthermore, 82 NOC applications were rejected in 2024, compared to 12 in 2023 and none in 2022.

Kumar said, “In 2024, Pune city police have not given a single NOC recommendation for FL -III license. In fact, we have rejected 82 applications.”

Police in action mode

111 Firearm licenses cancelled in 2024

200 Notices issued to license holders

Licenses issued

2024: 65

2023: 186

2022: 279

FL-III license NOC recommendations

2024: 0

2023: 16

2022: 36

Rejected NOC applications for FL-III licenses

2024: 82

2023: 12

2022: 0