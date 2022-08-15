Pune police increase wait time at signals to decongest traffic
To decongest and monitor traffic jams, the Pune traffic police department has now extended signal waiting time for commuters at main chowks in the city. The waiting time which was 90 to 120 seconds has now increased to 150 to 180 seconds.
For the last few months, traffic congestion and long queues of vehicles are seen at the main chowks across the city. On some roads, the ongoing work of Pune Metro project is leading to traffic jams, whereas due to potholes commuters are already facing difficulties.
“The number of vehicles has increased in the city and so we need to keep finding ways to manage traffic in a better way. “To make the traffic movement fast and decongest the roads, all the necessary steps are now taken by Pune traffic police department across the city,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame.
“For example, at the Gangadham chowk, the waiting time has now gone up to 150 seconds, as it connects the main roads from all the sides. So, the inner lane roads are given less time and the main road traffic is given the priority to clear the extra rush of traffic. Similarly, on Ahmednagar road, Sinhagad road and other major roads as per the necessity of the local traffic congestion issues we have instructed our traffic officials to take the decision,” he said.
“I travel daily from Gangadham chowk towards Swargate for work purposes. For the last few days, I have to wait at two or three red signals to cross the chowk as the traffic flow is high and waiting timing has increased,” said Sagar Chintal, a resident of a nearby area.
