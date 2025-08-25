Pune police seek citizens’ suggestions on SPPU flyover

In a bid to further ease traffic congestion, city traffic police have called on citizens to share their suggestions, following the partial opening of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) flyover. Khetamalis added that his team is monitoring the situation and will make adjustments if needed. He urged commuters to suggest improvements in the current traffic plan. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

One arm of the newly constructed flyover, inaugurated on Wednesday by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and opened to the public the next day, has improved traffic flow at SPPU Chowk and eased pressure on Ganeshkhind Road between Aundh and Shivajinagar.

A new traffic signal has been installed at the Chowk to regulate flow, while signal timings in Shivajinagar have been extended, said police.

“Movement has improved after one arm opened. Once the Baner and Pashan ramps are ready, traffic will move even faster,” said Sachin Khetamalis, police inspector, Shivajinagar traffic division.

The ₹277-crore project, being built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), has completed the Aundh and Shivajinagar ramps. Commissioner Yogesh Mhase said the Baner and Pashan ramps are expected to be ready by October 2025.

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole appealed to commuters to share feedback. “Citizens who travel daily can guide us on where bottlenecks occur and what temporary options can be tried,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the opening but flagged some concerns. “Congestion has reduced, but traffic builds up at the start and end of the flyover,” said Vandana Belsare, a resident of Aundh.

Earlier, vehicles were being diverted through the university campus. With the flyover now operational, the university gate has been closed and traffic is being routed directly.