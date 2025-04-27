Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile’s mother walks out of jail after 10 months

The mother of the 17-year-old boy, involved in a Porsche crash last year, walked out of Yerawada Central Prison in Pune on Saturday after the Supreme Court (SC) granted her bail. She spent more than 10 months in jail. The teenager’s mother was arrested in June last year after she was accused of attempting to shield her son by swapping her blood sample. (HT FILE)

She is the first among the 10 accused arrested in the alleged blood sample-swapping case to be released on bail. The others in custody include the teenager’s father, Sassoon Hospital doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor, hospital staffer Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen, and three others.

A Porsche allegedly driven by the teenager in an inebriated state fatally knocked down two IT professionals — Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta who were on a two-wheeler in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of May 19 last year.

After arrest, the accused teenager was enlarged on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on the condition that he was to write a 300-word essay on road safety. This led to public outcry, revisiting of the case by police and sending the teenager to an observation home.

The teenager’s mother was arrested in June last year after she was accused of attempting to shield her son by swapping her blood sample with his to conceal alcohol consumption at the time of the accident and paid ₹3 lakh for the same.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to the juvenile’s mother and subsequently on Friday, a special court in Pune set the bail conditions for her release.

According to her counsels Advocate Angad Gill and Dhvani Shah, the bail conditions set by the Pune court include the accused furnishing a PR bond of ₹1 lakh with one or two sureties; depositing passport with police; not leaving India without prior permission of court; not disclosing her identity for next three months; keeping her mobile tower location on; attending Yerawada police station every Wednesday; and not hamper or tamper investigation.

“We have fulfilled all the conditions set by a special court in Pune and accordingly the client has been released on bail from the prison,” said Shah.

During the arguments in Pune court on Friday, special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that she should be asked to stay beyond the limits of Pune district. The additional sessions judge Kishor N Shinde turned down the submission by the special public prosecutor.

Hiray also argued that she should be given directions to not share any of her images and videos on social media or any other platform.

Appearing for the accused woman in the Supreme Court earlier this week, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari told a bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih that the woman has already spent more than 10 months in prison and that section 437 of the criminal procedure code specifically provides for grant of bail to a woman accused even in nonbailable offences.