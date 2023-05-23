Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC plans road beautification for G20 meet

PMC plans road beautification for G20 meet

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Though the civic body carried out G20 beautification works last time and later got approval from the standing committee, it has placed the proposal before the panel for clearance

Pune: With two G20 meetings scheduled in Pune in June, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to carry various beautification works in the city. The civic administration has placed a proposal before the PMC standing committee to carry out decorative lightings on various bridges and flyovers.

The civic administration has placed a proposal before the PMC standing committee to carry out decorative lightings on various bridges and flyovers. (HT PHOTO)
Though the civic body carried out G20 beautification works last time and later got approval from the standing committee, it has placed the proposal before the panel for clearance.

