Railways to appoint ticket checkers on local, DEMU trains

PUNE In recent months, there has been an upsurge in the number of persons who board local and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU) trains on the Pune-Daund stretch without buying tickets. Given this context, the railway management has chosen to assign ticket checkers on trains, wherein 40 supervisors will check passenger tickets.

There are currently 20 racks of local trains with Pune railway division and daily 40 schedules of these racks run between Pune and Lonavla. The first local train starts from Pune railway station at 4.45 am and the last train departs from Pune to Lonavla at 12.15 am. While all these local trains start from Pune railway station and Shivajinagar respectively.

“Ticket supervisors will be appointed in local, DEMU and passenger trains. If a passenger is found travelling without a ticket, penal action will be taken against them,” said Milind Hirve, senior commercial manager, Pune railway division.

While the DEMU train service runs between Pune and Daund on a 76 km train route there are ten halts on the route – Hadapsar, Manjari Budruk, Loni, Uruli Kanchan, Yavat, Khutbao, Kedgaon, Kadethan, Patas and Daund. Daily thousands of passengers’ travel on this route, mostly office-going and student passengers.

Around 250 passenger trains run from Pune railway station every day. Ticket checkers are often not appointed on trains, so many passengers travel without tickets.

“Many college-going students do not buy tickets and get down from the running local train before the station arrives to avoid action,” said Santosh Kane a regular local train passenger.

