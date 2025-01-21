Menu Explore
Pune railway division sees 1,757 chain-pulling, 57 stone-pelting incidents in 2024

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 21, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Chain-pulling has become a persistent issue, often for reasons as trivial as passengers leaving their luggage outside, a family member stepping out for snacks or water, misplaced tickets, or even to accommodate latecomers

The Pune railway division has witnessed a sharp rise in chain-pulling incidents, with as many as 1,757 cases reported in 2024. Additionally, 57 stone-pelting incidents have been recorded in 2024, highlighting growing concern over train operations and passenger safety in the division.

Whenever a chain-pulling instance occurs, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has to first locate the bogie where it took place and identify the individual responsible. (HT PHOTO)
Chain-pulling has become a persistent issue, often for reasons as trivial as passengers leaving their luggage outside, a family member stepping out for snacks or water, misplaced tickets, or even to accommodate latecomers. These actions severely disrupt train schedules, especially during peak travel season when maintaining punctuality is already a challenge for the railway administration.

Whenever a chain-pulling instance occurs, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has to first locate the bogie where it took place and identify the individual responsible. This process consumes a lot of time, disrupting not only the affected train but also other trains scheduled to arrive at the station. Under the Indian Railway Act, those found guilty of unjustified chain-pulling face a fine of 1,000; a year of imprisonment; or both.

Rise in stone-pelting incidents

In addition to chain-pulling, the Pune railway division has also reported 57 instances of stone-pelting on moving trains in 2024, up from only 26 such incidents in 2023. These cases primarily occurred on the Pune to Lonavala and Pune to Daund routes. While the division has since implemented safety measures at the identified hotspots, the RPF has managed to solve less than half of the reported incidents.

Pune, a key division of the central railway (CR), operates over 200 trains daily across three main routes: Pune to Lonavala, Pune to Miraj, and Pune to Daund. Stone-pelting incidents occur without warning, occasionally injuring passengers. However in most cases, accidents are avoided due to closed doors and windows.

In 2024, two stone-pelting incidents led to minor injuries among the passengers. Of the 57 reported cases, the RPF successfully identified the culprits in 26 incidents and apprehended 37 individuals, who were collectively fined 10,200 under the Railway Act.

DRM seeks time to settle

When contacted, the newly-appointed divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Kumar Verma of the Pune railway division did not respond to requests for comment. However, his personal secretary (PS), Atmakuru Nagendra, said, “The DRM is new to the division and unfamiliar with the Pune railway system and media protocols. Let him settle into his office first. After two to three months, the media will be able to communicate with him directly. For now, please route your queries through me or the senior divisional commercial manager.”

