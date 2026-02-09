Pune railway station congestion to persist until completion of project: Goswami

Congestion at Pune railway station is expected to persist until the reconstruction and upgradation of stations under Central Railway are completed and north–south running trains are shifted accordingly, Central Railway general manager Pratik Goswami said, adding that the project is being executed on a war footing with detailed train planning currently underway. Goswami also visited Kedgaon, Daund, Chinchwad, and the Sangam Bridge area to assess the progress of ongoing projects. (HT FILE)

Goswami inspected infrastructure projects under the Pune division on Saturday. He reviewed development works along the Daund–Lonavala railway section.

“The expansion of platforms at Pune railway station, known as the ‘yard remodelling project’ will gather momentum only after these measures are put in place,” he said.

“Given the number of trains operating from Pune station, the load is extremely heavy. Six platforms at the station will be expanded and equipped with modern infrastructure under the project,” he added.

However, he clarified that the immediate priority is to complete the expansion of nearby stations such as Hadapsar, Khadki, and other identified locations and initiate new train services from these stations. This approach, he said, will help divert traffic, reduce congestion at Pune railway station, improve crowd management, streamline train schedules, and significantly enhance the station’s operational capacity once the remodelling work progresses at full pace.

Goswami also visited Kedgaon, Daund, Chinchwad, and the Sangam Bridge area to assess the progress of ongoing projects. Senior officials, including Pune divisional railway manager Rajeshkumar Verma, chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila, and other divisional officers, accompanied him during the inspections.