Pune records 10,393 new Covid-19 cases, death toll mounts to 11,647

Pune district reported 10,393 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,42,451, a health official said on Tuesday evening. Pune city and the district in Maharashtra are among the worst- affected by the pandemic in the country.

The death toll of the district reached 11,647 with 112 Covid-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

Of the 10,393 new cases, 5,138 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 3,76,962 cases so far.

As many as 6,802 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day.

As many as 2,563 cases were reported in the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus disease cases, taking the Covid-19 infection tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said. Out of the 519 fatalities, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours and 114 last week, while 98 deaths took place in the period before the last week, but were added to the toll now, the official said.

With this, Maharashtra's active cases increased to 6,83,856, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 7,192 new cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,94,059 and the toll to 12,446. Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine, while 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said. Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 81.14 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.55 per cent, the department said.