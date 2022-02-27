Pune records its third warmest February of the decade

PUNE While the city saw a dip in mercury with 9.9 degrees Celsius on February 1, this month has also been the third warmest month in the last decade.The minimum temperature has not dropped significantly since then in Pune city.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), the record minimum temperature for February was 3.9 degrees Celsius reported on February 1,1934. Till 2012, the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Whereas the highest minimum temperature was reported in 2017 at 11.9 degrees Celsius.

However, this February saw relatively cooler days. The day temperature has soared to 35.7 degrees Celsius. However, the highest maximum temperature reported in the last decade has been in 2017 when mercury rose to 37.5 degrees Celsius. The all-time record according to IMD has been from 1953 when the mercury touched 38.9 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather department has been hopeful that February may end on a cooler note.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that with northerly wind may partially penetrate and along with that partly moisture filled southerly winds from bay of Bengal may interact.“As a result there may be clouds in Pune and different parts of the state. In Pune mainly clear sky will be seen and from time to time, sky may get cloudy. Minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius whereas day temperature may be around 35 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

Across Maharashtra as well, partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail from time to time. No change in temperature for the next few days in Maharashtra. “Till March 3, the minimum temperature for central Maharashtra is more than normal. From March 4 to March 10, north central Maharashtra may report more than normal minimum temperature,” said Kashyapi.