Pune reports warmest Feb night in past three years

PUNE Last week, the city constantly experienced minimum temperatures on the higher side of normal levels and Sunday night proved to be the warmest night in the past three years. In the last 24 hours, the temperature in Shivajinagar rose by two degrees Celsius and was recorded as 16.2 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. According to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rise in temperature is associated with the formation of Octa clouds over the city. In the next 24 hours however, temperature is expected to fall in Pune city. Pune city last week constantly experienced minimum temperatures on the higher side of normal levels and Sunday night proved to be the warmest night in the past three years. (HT FILE)

As multiple weather systems have been activated in the northern and central parts of the country, this is also affecting the weather in Maharashtra. Many areas in the state are experiencing a rise in minimum temperature and the temperature is above normal level in some places. Pune has been experiencing above normal minimum temperatures for at least a week. On Sunday morning, the temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 14.1 degrees Celsius which is higher than the normal temperature by 2.5 degrees Celsius. Sunday night was the warmest night in the past three years, and caused discomfort to citizens as the humidity level was recorded as 87% on Monday morning, indicating greater amount of moisture in the atmosphere. At the same time, the moisture resulted in haze at various places in Pune during the early morning and evening hours. The second highest night temperature (19.6 degrees Celsius) was recorded in Pune in 2021.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “A western disturbance and its induced system formed over north India is moving eastwards. Cloud formation is taking place due to this movement; even in Pune, Octa clouds have formed and are making an impact. Hence, the city is experiencing a rise in temperature. Beginning tonight, these clouds will disperse and the northern cool winds will start entering into the state. Therefore, we are expecting a fall in temperature tonight onwards.”

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are also rising in the city, causing discomfort to the citizens. As per the data, the maximum temperature on February 4 was recorded as 33.5 degrees Celsius which is 2.5 degrees above normal temperature. On Monday too, the maximum temperature recorded was on the higher side of normal level.